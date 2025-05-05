Socceroos push for 2026 World Cup to be led by youth

[ Source: ABC News ]

There are far more pressing issues for Tony Popovic to ponder right now as he tries to secure automatic World Cup qualification for the Socceroos for the first time in 12 years, but the curious case of Alexander Robertson and the national team continues to roll on.

The 22-year-old, who has featured 35 times for relegated Cardiff in the English Championship this season and made his Socceroos debut in 2023, is not tied down to Australia due to those games being friendlies and is still clearly reluctant about committing to the Australian national team for the future.

The reason for that remains a mystery, despite his father and grandfather playing for the Socceroos. The Robertson family have refused to comment on the issue.

Due to family links, the midfielder is eligible for England, Scotland and Peru.

It is Australia that has provided him with the strongest footballing bloodline, but for now, he has declared himself unavailable to represent the green and gold.

“He’s ineligible for us. He’s made himself unavailable for selection. If he was eligible in terms of all the paperwork, then I could say I didn’t select him,” said Popovic.

“At the moment, it’s not a selection issue. Unless that changes, he doesn’t become a player on our monitoring list and one we can select.”

It is a situation that Popovic is unlikely to massage. It is not the way of the new Socceroos boss.

