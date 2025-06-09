SMPS hosts first Athletics Festival

file photo

Suva Methodist Primary School hosted its first Athletics Festival today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Parents, former students, and fans filled the stands to support the students taking part and be part of this historic occasion for the school.

Hundreds of students were part of the one-day event.

Event coordinator Varanisese Korovakaturaga explained that it was more a fun-day event than a competition.

“Today we are hold our school’s first ever Athletics Festival. Previously we used to have inter-house but this year we have changed it to an athletics festival, almost like a fun day where all our parents, guardians and students come together to have fun.”

This event will also allow their athletics coaches to select students to represent the school for the primary school zones.

SMPS will feature in the Suva Zone One meet next month at this same venue.

