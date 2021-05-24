Welagi in 13 men squad for Vancouver

Fire prop Tira Welagi is expected to make his debut for Fiji at the Vancouver 7s in Canada which starts tomorrow morning.

The former Fiji Warriors winger is in the 13 men squad released by World Rugby on its website this morning.

However, Joseva Talacolo’s name is missing from the squad which means he’s our 14th player.

Meanwhile, the side was hosted to dinner by Fiji’s Honorary Consul in Canada Bobby Naicker.

Naicker thanked them on behalf of the nation for the way they played in Singapore and dedicated the win to our children during Palm Sunday.

Fiji will face England at 5:33am tomorrow followed by Kenya at 9:04am and USA at 12:35 pm.