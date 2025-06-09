U20 champs return for Coral Coast 7s

[Source:Coral Coast 7s Facebook]

The reigning BRED Bank Youth Division champions, Southland Broncos, of Naevuevu Village, Cuvu, Nadroga, have confirmed their return to the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s, determined to defend the title they proudly won on home soil.

The Broncos captured the hearts of local fans with their disciplined performances, raw talent, and trademark village pride, emerging as Youth champions and setting the standard for grassroots rugby excellence.

Their return as defending champions adds further strength and authenticity to the Youth Division, which continues to serve as a vital platform for identifying and nurturing Fiji’s next generation of rugby stars.

Team Manager Josh Ratukuna says the team is honoured to return and carry the responsibility of defending their crown.

He says this tournament means a lot to their village and its young players.

According to Ratukuna, winning last year’s title was a proud moment for all who support the team, and coming back as defending champions pushes them to work even harder.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka next month.

