Second win for Fiji 7s in Canada
April 17, 2022 9:31 am
[Fiji's Vuiviawa Naduvalo scores a try against England on day one of the HSBC Canada Sevens at BC Place Stadium on 16 April, 2022 in Vancouver, Canada. [Photo credit: World Rugby Media Zone]
Fiji has recorded its second win at the Vancouver 7s with a 38-7 win over Kenya.
The national side scored three unanswered tries in the first half as they led 21-0.
Waisea Nacuqu was first on the scoresheet followed by Vuiviawa Naduvalo and Josua Vakurunabili.
Fiji’s Vuiviawa Naduvalo and captain Tevita Daugunu celebrate a try against England on day one of the HSBC Canada Sevens at BC Place Stadium on 16 April, 2022 in Vancouver, Canada.[ Photo credit: World Rugby Media Zone]
Elia Canakaivata, Kaminieli Rasaku and Jeremaia Matana scored another three tries in the second half for the 33-7 win.
The national side last won the Vancouver 7s in 2018.
Fiji beat England 27-12 in its first game and their last pool match will be against USA at 12:35pm.
Kenya earlier defeated USA 19-17. In another pool match, USA beat England 20-19.
Fiji fans show their support to the team on day one of the HSBC Canada Sevens at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada. [Pic:World Rugby Media Zone]