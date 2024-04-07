Mental toughness needed says mentor

When it comes to the tough moments, we need to be smart in controlling the ball.

These were the words of Fiji Airways Fijiana coach Saiasi Fuli after the side went down 33-7 to USA in the Hong Kong 7s quarter-final last night.

According to Fuli, their defensive shape was not organized and they lost valuable possession too easily.

Article continues after advertisement

Fuli says there’s no excuse for their disappointing performance because they prepared well for the tournament.

He says it all comes down to mental toughness something that captain Raijieli Daveua highlighted earlier in the week.

“We need to have mental sessions with them, do a lot individuals, throw them in tough situations where they can handle tough situations and try to find solutions in those kinds of things, how much we can coach, how much we can develop them and it comes down to those kind of moments, tough moments need tough people to stand up and play in those kind of environments.”

The Fijiana play Canada at 6:32pm today in the 5th place playoff.

You can watch it live on FBC TV.