Fiji seals semis spot in sudden death

The Fiji Airway men’s 7s side exacted its revenge on France to win 29-24 in a thrilling Cape Town 7s quarter-final.

After earlier loss to France in the pool stages, Fiji started strong as speedster Vuiviawa Naduvalo collected two tries.

Fiji’s other tries came from Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Kaminieli Rasaku to level the scores at 24-all at the full time hooter, sending the match into sudden death.

Indiscipline from the French saw them reduced to five men with two yellow cards and Fiji took full advantage as Filipo Bukayaro scored the winning try to send Ben Gollings’ men into the semi-final.

Fiji will now face Australia in the semi-final at 1:18am tomorrow after the men in green and gold thumped hosts South Africa 28-0 in their quarter-final clash.

Argentina will face Ireland in the first semi-final at 12:56am.

Kaminieli Rasaku levels the score with seconds to spare ‼️#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSCPT pic.twitter.com/f17lIBvhJq — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) December 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Fijiana will face Canada at 2:30 tomorrow morning for the 5th place play-off.