FIJI 7s sharp and settled ahead of Dubai opener

Fiji men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau says his side has settled quickly in Dubai and is fully focused ahead of this weekend’s HSBC SVNS tournament.

The team has adjusted well to the conditions and shaken off the effects of long-distance travel.

Preparations have now shifted into full intensity as Fiji sharpen their structures for the season opener.

“We’ve been adapting well into Dubai, and at the time, different jet lag, and excited for what’s coming,” Kolinisau said.

“We’ve been sharpening up a lot on our defence and on our attack, and analysing teams that we’re going to play, and analysing our games from last season.”

He said the players have brought strong energy into camp, and importantly, Fiji has no injury concerns heading into the weekend.

Three standby players have also arrived safely in Dubai after travelling with the Sri Lions side to compete in an invitational tournament at the same venue.

Kolinisau said the arrangement ensures Fiji can make immediate injury replacements without waiting on long-haul travel from Suva.

“They’re on standby if there’s an injury so we can have a change instead of going back to Fiji. Fiji is a long way from Dubai and South Africa. I’m happy the boys arrived safely and are training well with them, and I’m excited for the coming weekend.”

Fiji will take on Argentina in their opening match at 9.10 pm on Saturday before facing South Africa at 12.16am on Sunday.

They will wrap up their pool against France at 4.12am on Sunday.

