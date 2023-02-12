Scotland earns bonus points

[Source: Facebook]

Scotland earned a record 35-7 victory against Wales to continue a stunning start to their Six Nations with two wins from two.

Two Finn Russell penalties and a converted George Turner try saw Gregor Townsend’s side race into a 13-0 lead, before Wales hit back through Ken Owens.

Kyle Steyn crossed twice in the second half, before Blair Kinghorn’s superb score and Matt Fagerson’s late try guaranteed Scotland would end their Warren Gatland hoodoo, as their supporters dare to dream.

For Wales, it’s a second defeat in a row after slumping to a 34-10 loss to Ireland.