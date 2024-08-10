QVS to fly eastern flag

Defending champions Queen Victoria School advanced to the semi-finals of the Vodafone Deans under-18 competition after a hard-fought victory over Marist Brothers High School in the last quarter-final match.

Leading 13-3 at halftime, QVS couldn’t add to their score in the second half but displayed exceptional defense to preserve their lead and secure a 13-6 win.

QVS, who entered the match with the pressure of defending their title, dominated the first half, building a solid 10-point cushion.

However, the second half saw Marist Brothers mount a determined comeback, putting QVS under significant pressure.

Despite this, QVS’s defense held strong, ensuring they remained on course to defend their championship.

QVS coach Josaia Waiwalu reflected on the tense second half, acknowledging that his team gave away unnecessary penalties that nearly jeopardized their victory.

“We knew that they were coming with a fight, they threw everything at us but I’m glad it’s finally over, it’s a big sign of relief.”

As they prepare for their semifinal showdown against Ratu Navula College next weekend, Waiwalu emphasized the need to improve discipline, recognizing that while they secured the win, there are still areas to sharpen as they continue their quest to retain the title.