Pranav loves rugby, says dad

Pranav Sagar Krishna Naidu [middle]. [Supplied]

The secondary school rugby season has kicked off with much excitement, and a young player from Bucalevu Secondary School in Taveuni is getting some attention.

Pranav Sagar Krishna Naidu, an under-16 player, has been getting a lot of positive feedback after his story was shared on social media.

His dad, Pravindra Naidu, says the Year 10 student, Pranav, balances his passion between rugby and soccer and thanks his teachers and coaches at Bucalevu for guiding him.

He was born in Labasa but currently lives in Naqara, Taveuni, and demonstrates remarkable versatility in sports.

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Naidu says his son’s admiration for Jerry Tuwai fuels his ambition and drive on the field.

Pranav’s involvement in sports extends beyond rugby; he also plays soccer, representing Taveuni in competitions.

Pravindra Naidu expresses unwavering support for his son’s athletic pursuits, whether on the rugby pitch or the soccer field. This family encouragement plays a significant role in Pranav’s development and enthusiasm for sports.

He says they always go and support him where he plays, even if it means closing their shop for a few hours.

As the rugby season unfolds, all eyes remain on this promising young athlete from Bucalevu Secondary School. His dedication to both rugby and soccer, combined with strong family backing, sets a solid foundation for a bright future in sports.

Observers and supporters alike are eager to see how Pranav’s talents will evolve in the coming months and beyond.