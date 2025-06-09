Deans eliminations and national playoffs confirmed

Lelean Memorial School U18 after winning the Eastern Zone and Lutubula Shield.

For the first time in its history, the Vodafone Deans under 18 eliminations will be held in four zones this weekend to determine the top eight teams that’ll progress to the national quarterfinals.

The standard practice has been the top three U18 teams from the Eastern and Southern Zones, while two from the West make the Deans quarterfinals.

However, this year, all top four teams from the respective zones make the eliminations, which gives Northern schools equal chances of making the nationals.

Eastern Zone champs, Lelean Memorial School, will host Marist Brothers High School at 12pm on Saturday at Saint Vincent College ground in Natovi while Ratu Kadavulevu School tackle Ratu Sukuna Memorial School at 1:30pm.

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The West Zone eliminations are going to be played at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka where Ba Provincial Freebird Institute battles Queen Victoria School at 10am followed by the Cuvu College and St John’s College game at 1pm.

Nasinu Secondary School under 18 meet Holy Cross College in the Southern eliminations at either Suva Grammar or Buckhurst Park at 12pm on Saturday. In the second game, Ratu Luke Secondary School play Suva Grammar.

Ganilau Park in Savusavu is going to host the North Zone eliminations and national playoffs with Shiri Guru Nanak Khalsa College U18 meeting Ratu Navula College at 1:50pm and then Navatu Secondary School faces Ra High School at 3:15pm.

Some under-16, 17 and 19 national playoff games will also be held at the East, North and South venues.

FBC Sports will air the live coverage of games from one of the zone eliminations for $45FJD for overseas viewers. It will be confirmed later which zone is going to be covered.