Business

Training offers new hope for vulnerable groups

Mollyn Nakabea News Journalist [email protected]

July 27, 2026 11:15 am

A cooperative management training programme is helping vulnerable groups build skills and create pathways to sustainable livelihoods.

The Ministry of Trade and Co-operatives hosted the training last week for members of the Street Life Cooperative and the Psychiatric Survivors Association.

The programme focused on cooperative management, teamwork and record keeping while promoting economic opportunities through the cooperative model.

Psychiatric Survivors Association representative Patrick Samuela says the training reinforced the importance of working together.

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“It’s a team effort, it’s not individual. Cooperative management and training really helped us understand that perspective, and we continue to look forward to further training, further progress and further planning.”

Street Life Cooperative Chair Ilaitia Cirimainainima says the training was a significant milestone for many participants.

“For so long we were rejected. This week, we felt respected. Thank you for believing in us.”

Director of Cooperatives Iosefo Koroidimuri says cooperatives can create new opportunities for vulnerable communities and encourage long-term economic participation.

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