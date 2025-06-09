Communities rally behind Fouzmin’s vision

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

A young woman’s journey of courage and resilience has united communities in a fundraising effort to support her life-changing eye treatment in India.

Fouzmin Shagufa Nisha, who lost her vision as a child, has continued to overcome challenges, completing her education and serving with non-government organisations.

Highlanders Helping Hands and 4R Electrical & General Contractors Limited organised a football tournament and dinner night to raise funds for her treatment.

Education Minister Aseri Masivou Radrodro praised the initiative, saying the support reflects the strength of communities coming together to change lives.

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The event brought together players, sponsors, volunteers and donors, with every contribution helping Fouzmin move closer to restoring her sight.