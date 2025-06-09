Northern rivals to contest Vanua U20 final

[Source: Fijian Rugby/ Facebook]

An all-Vanua Levu final has been confirmed in the Vodafone Vanua Championship Under-20 competition after Cakaudrove and Macuata secured semi-final victories today.

Cakaudrove produced a strong second-half comeback to defeat Northland 23-16 in the second semi-final. Trailing 16-10 at halftime, the northern side overturned the deficit to book its place in the championship decider.

Earlier, Macuata edged Coastland 39-32 in a high-scoring first semi-final to secure the first spot in the final.

The results set up a blockbuster all-northern clash between Macuata and Cakaudrove, guaranteeing that the Vodafone Vanua Under-20 title will head to Vanua Levu.

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Both teams have impressed throughout the competition and will now battle for championship honours in what promises to be an exciting final.

Semifinals of the Ranadi and Vanua games are live now on FBC Sports.