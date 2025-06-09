Sugar future linked to land lease decisions

[Photo: File]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says addressing expiring agricultural leases will be critical to securing the future of Fiji’s sugar industry.

Rabuka says some 30-year agricultural leases are nearing expiry, raising questions about the future use of cane-growing land.

He says resolving the issue will require a joint effort between Government, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, the iTaukei Land Trust Board and the sugar industry.

The Prime Minister says long-term planning is needed to ensure farmers have the land security required to increase sugar production.