Drua appoint championship-winning Mooar as new head coach

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Fijian Drua have appointed highly regarded New Zealand coach Brad Mooar as head coach of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Men on a two-year deal.

Mooar will take over ahead of the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season following an extensive international recruitment process involving Fijian Drua and Fiji Rugby officials.

The former Crusaders, All Blacks and Scotland assistant coach currently serves as an assistant coach with the Crusaders and brings a wealth of experience at both Super Rugby and the international level.

Drua Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller described the appointment as one of the most important in the club’s history, saying Mooar emerged as the standout candidate from a highly competitive field.

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“Brad stood out through his technical and tactical knowledge, his experience in championship-winning environments, his understanding of player development and, importantly, his ability to build strong relationships.”

Miller said the New Zealander also demonstrated a clear vision for developing a distinctly Fijian style of rugby capable of consistently competing at Super Rugby Pacific level.

Mooar said he was honoured to be entrusted with the role and is excited about the opportunity to work with Fijian players and contribute to the country’s rugby future.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be given the opportunity to lead the Drua and coach Fiji’s team in Super Rugby Pacific.”

“I believe there are enormous opportunities for us to play a special brand of rugby that is successful, entertaining and inspiring. We want to inspire the country, win championships and continue to grow our people and the game in Fiji.”

Mooar has enjoyed success wherever he has coached, helping the Crusaders win three consecutive Super Rugby titles between 2017 and 2019 before taking charge of Welsh club Scarlets. He later joined the All Blacks coaching staff and also worked with Scotland during the 2023 Six Nations and Rugby World Cup campaigns.

The 50-year-old will officially begin his role with the Drua in September to prepare for the club’s 2027 pre-season campaign.

Further announcements regarding the Drua Men’s coaching staff are expected in the coming months.