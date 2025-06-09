Daunakamakama storms into quarter-finals

Fiji’s Jasmine Daunakamakama has booked her place in the quarter-finals of the Women’s 57kg division after a dominant unanimous decision victory over Ghana’s Adelaide Dede Djabatey.

Daunakamakama was in complete control throughout the Round of 16 contest, earning a 5-0 decision from all five judges.

The Fijian boxer further stamped her authority on the bout with a knockdown in the second round, putting her opponent under pressure and strengthening her grip on the contest.

All five judges awarded every round to Daunakamakama, underlining her dominance from start to finish.

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The victory sees the Fijian advance to the quarter-finals, moving one step closer to a medal.