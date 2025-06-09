Rabuka confirms early campaign activity

PM Rabuka outside the Grand Pacific Hotel this morning

Prime Minister and People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that the party has begun preparations for the next General Election.

Rabuka says party members have already been mobilised, with campaign activities underway across the country.

He says while the campaign may not be highly visible, the party is actively preparing for the 2026 General Election.

More than 10 political parties are currently registered with the Fijian Elections Office.

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Under Fiji’s electoral laws, the next General Election must be held between August 7, 2026 and February 6, 2027.