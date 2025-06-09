Maharaj guilty of bail breach

Maharaj outside court following rulling

The Suva Magistrates Court has found Zoe Maharaj guilty of one count of absconding bail.

Maharaj appeared before Magistrate Sageeth Somaratne this morning for the ruling.

The court found that the prosecution had proven she failed to appear in court on January 10, based on agreed facts presented during the case.

Magistrate Somaratne also ruled that the defence had failed to establish a reasonable excuse for her absence.

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Maharaj had claimed she was late to court after being assaulted at home, however the court found no evidence that she had reported the matter to police or the prosecution on the day.

She has 28 days to appeal the conviction.

The case has been adjourned to August 3 for mitigation and sentencing submissions.