Schmidt and Robertson brush off tensions ahead of Bledisloe clash

[Source: The Irish Time & The Star/Google ]

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt and All Blacks coach Scott Robertson say they remain on good terms despite new revelations in Ian Foster’s book, Leading Under Pressure.

In the book, Schmidt – who served as Foster’s attack coach – recalls Robertson’s public comments in 2023 as adding pressure during a tense period for the All Blacks. He cited Robertson’s podcast appearance and his “Bula” greeting to media while the Fiji coaching job was open as moments that made things “bloody awkward” for Foster.

Robertson told reporters in Auckland he had not read the book and did not know the full context, saying only: “Joe is Joe. He’s been around, you know, he’s a good rugby man.”

Schmidt, now in charge of the Wallabies, said his comments reflected concern at the time for Foster and his family under intense media and public scrutiny.

He added that he has known Robertson for years, has visited his home, and looks forward to catching up with him when Australia and New Zealand meet in round five of the Rugby Championship this weekend.

The All Blacks will take on the Wallabies at 5.05pm tomorrow at Eden Park in Auckland.

