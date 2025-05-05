Saukuru lauds Elder's outstanding performance

[Source: Jese Saukuru/Facebook]

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has commended Weightlifting Fiji for its outstanding performance at the 2025 IWF World Youth & Junior Championship in Lima, Peru.

He made special mention of Nehemiah Elder, whom he says has achieved something truly remarkable by winning three gold medals in the 89kg A Division.

Saukuru says this isn’t just a personal victory for Nehemiah; it’s a historic moment for Fiji, as he is the first lifter from the country to ever claim three golds at any World Championship.

Article continues after advertisement

Competing in the Men’s 89kg Youth Division, Nehemiah dominated the platform, winning the Snatch with 152kg, the Clean and Jerk with 180kg and posting a Total of 332kg.



Nehemiah Elder [Source: Jese Saukuru/Facebook]

Saukuru says that facing off against some of the best young athletes from around the globe, Elder showed incredible composure and skill.

He adds that competing in the Under-17 category, Nehemiah stood out not only for his impressive lifts but also for his determination to succeed on such a grand stage.

His achievement sets a new benchmark for weightlifting in Fiji and proves that hard work truly pays off.

The Minister for Youth and Sports also expressed appreciation to Della Shaw Elder, President of Weightlifting Fiji, as well as the dedicated coaching team who have been instrumental in guiding and nurturing young talent like Elder.

Their unwavering support and commitment have played a crucial role in making this historic moment possible.

He says Elder’s victory at the IWF World Youth & Junior Championship is a shining example of what can be achieved through talent, hard work, and perseverance.

Saukuru believes his success will undoubtedly inspire future generations of weightlifters in Fiji and beyond.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.