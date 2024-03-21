Sabalenka says her 'heart is broken' by Koltsov's death

[Source: Washington Post]

Aryna Sabalenka said her “heart is broken” by the death of Konstantin Koltsov, asking for privacy for herself and the family of the former Belarusian hockey player she had dated.

Koltsov died Monday at 42 in Miami, days before the second-ranked Sabalenka was set to begin play in the Miami Open.

Miami-Dade Police said the death was an apparent suicide and no foul play was suspected.

Article continues after advertisement

The 25-year-old Sabalenka, also from Belarus, had a bye in the first round of the tournament.

A tournament spokesman the plan is for Sabalenka to play against her good friend Paula Badosa on Saturday.