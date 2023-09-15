Wallabies rocked by injury to Rugby World Cup captain Will Skelton, in doubt for clash with Fiji

nine.com.au

The injury blows keep coming for the Wallabies with shock news that captain Will Skelton is in doubt for Monday’s (AEST) crucial Rugby World Cup clash against Fiji.

After Skelton was named in Australia’s starting team on Friday, a Wallabies official revealed that the giant lock had withdrawn from the final 10 minutes of Thursday’s training with a tight calf.

“After a medical assessment this morning (Friday), he is off to get scans,” the official said.

Article continues after advertisement

“At this stage he is still available for the Test and has been named in the team. Any update will be communicated in due course.”

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones later said that Skelton would be given right up until kickoff to prove his fitness.

Australia is already without star prop Taniela Tupou (hamstring).