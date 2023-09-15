Successful year for Pacific rugby

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The past year has proven to be highly successful for Pacific rugby, with Fiji serving as a prime illustration of this progress.

According to Simon Raiwalui, coach of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians, meticulous preparation has been the key factor behind their success.

Raiwalui adds that due to their impressive performance, it is highly likely that more tier one teams will consider including Fiji in their future Test fixtures.

Article continues after advertisement

“Very good year for the Pacific in terms of preparations so we normally don’t get a lot of time together so to have extra few weeks to be off to prep normally we get only three Test matches in July and three Test matches in November.”

Raiwalui adds Fiji’s involvement in Super Rugby plus spending more time together as a group is why we’re getting a lot of recent attention in world rugby.

Fiji and Australia will play at 3.45am on Monday.