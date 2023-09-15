Six Fijians named to play Fiji

[Source: Wallabies/Twitter]

Australia’s match day 23 for the Rugby World Cup clash with Fiji on Monday prominently features six of seven Fijian players of heritage within the Wallabies squad.

These notable Fijian heritage players include Rob Valetini, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Suliasi Vunivalu, and Issak Fines-Leleiwasa.

Langi Gleeson is the sole exception, not making the cut for this match.

Furthermore, due to Tate McDermott’s head injury sustained against Georgia, Nic White steps in as the scrum-half. Additionally, Taniela Tupou is sidelined due to injury.

Head coach Eddie Jones has made three changes to the starting XV compared to the team that triumphed against Georgia in the previous game. James Slipper replaces the injured Tupou in the front-row, and Nick Frost takes up a position in the second-row.

Australia’s match-day 23 for this encounter includes just five survivors from the team that faced Fiji at the 2019 World Cup: Kerevi, White, Koroibete, Jordan Uelese, and Slipper, all of whom have been named for this match. It’s interesting to note that Richie Arnold’s twin brother, Rory, also participated in that 2019 match.

Additionally, Slipper’s start at tight-head is a rarity, marking only the third time in his career he has played in this position, following his appearances in 2012 against the All Blacks in Brisbane and in 2021 against England at Twickenham.

Notably, the majority of his 75 starts for the Wallabies have been at loose-head. George Gregan remains the only player with more Rugby World Cup games for Australia.

This match also signifies the first time that half-backs Nic White and Carter Gordon will start alongside each other for Australia.

The match starts at 3.45am on Monday.