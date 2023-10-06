Scotland's Ritchie passed fit for Ireland crunch match

[Source: Reuters]

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie has been passed fit to play in their must-win Rugby World Cup Pool B clash with Ireland on Sunday as winger Darcy Graham keeps his place and fullback Blair Kinghorn earns a 50th cap.

The permutations in the pool are complex, but a win for Scotland in Paris will more than likely put them into the quarter-finals, giving the match a knockout feel at a venue where they have excelled recently against France.

The Scots will go through at the expense of Ireland if they win and either deny their rivals a bonus-point, or are victorious by six points and get the same number of bonus points in the game as their opponents.

If Scotland win by 21 points or more, with a bonus point, and Ireland also claim an extra point for four tries, both teams advance at the expense of South Africa.

Ritchie missed the 84-0 victory over Romania after a wild tackle by a Tonga player left him concussed, but returns to a back row of the scrum that also contains Rory Darge and number eight Jack Dempsey.

Richie Gray and Grant Gilchrist are at lock, while hooker George Turner packs down with props Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson.

Townsend has opted for a 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench.

Graham was selected ahead of Kyle Steyn on the wing after his joint Scotland World Cup record four tries against the Romanians, with Duhan van der Merwe and Kinghorn also in the back three.

Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones are the centres with Finn Russell at flyhalf. Ali Price keeps his place in the number nine jersey.

Scotland have lost their last eight tests against Ireland and their previous four victories in this fixture have all come by margins of five points or fewer.

The last time they scored four or more tries against Ireland was in 2007.