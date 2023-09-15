Harris looks forward to an exciting match against Wallabies

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Some say Fiji is expected to enter the Saint-Etienne match on Monday against the Wallabies breathing fire after they fell short against Wales in their opening Rugby World Cup pool game.

However, the Fiji Water Flying Fijians are bracing for the most important match of their campaign knowing the Wallabies forwards will try to expose them.

Fiji forwards coach Brad Harris has something up his sleeve to match the Wallabies pack.

“I think their combination is brutality with good size and their ball carriers. i think they have four or five ball carriers that they look to use to get going. I thought their maul defence was good against a strong Georgian side.”

The battle upfront will be interesting but as Fiji have proved recently, they can match any pack right now.

Australia has a strong and formidable forwards which stood out against Georgia.

These players know what’s at stake which should fire them up against the Wallabies.

Fiji faces Australia at 3:45am on Monday in St Etienne.In Bordeaux.