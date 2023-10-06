Georgia captain Sharikadze returns for Wales clash

[Source: Reuters]

Captain Merab Sharikadze returns to the Georgia starting lineup to earn a 99th test cap in their Rugby World Cup Pool C clash with Wales on Sunday, one of five changes for their final group fixture.

Georgia will exit the tournament whatever happens against the Welsh in Nantes, but can leave with a victory having secured a draw and suffered two defeats in their first three games, while their opponents are hoping to earn top spot.

The Lelos beat Wales 13-12 in Cardiff last November for only their second win over a tier one nation but Sharikadze said the Welsh, who have qualified for the quarter-finals, had improved greatly.

Prop Guram Gogichashvili and hooker Shalva Mamukashvili are also back in the side after missing the 17-12 loss to Fiji, along with second-row Nodar Cheishvili.

Fullback Lasha Khmaladze is the fifth change as he forms a back three with wingers Davit Niniashvili and Akaki Tabutsadze. It is Khmaladze’s first appearance of this World Cup having also played in 2011 and 2019.

Giorgi Kveseladze partners captain Sharikadze at the centre, and scrumhalf Vasil Lobzhanidze is alongside flyhalf Luka Matkava, who kicked the winning penalty when Georgia beat Wales.

Beka Gigashvili is the other prop and Konstantine Mikautadze partners Cheishvili at lock. They are reunited for the first time since their opening 35-15 loss to Australia.

The back of the scrum remains the same with number eight Tornike Jalagonia, who has completed all of his 48 attempted tackles in this tournament, packing down with flankers Mikheil Gachechiladze and Beka Saginadze.