Bielle-Biarrey helps France avoid Uruguay scare

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

Hosts France needed Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s late try to make sure of Thursday’s 27-12 victory over Uruguay in Pool A of the Rugby World Cup.

A much-changed side were made to work hard for their second win in the tournament by a spirited Los Teros before 20-year-old Bielle-Biarrey, who became Les Bleus’ youngest player at a World Cup, crossed with eight minutes left in Lille.

No. 8 Anthony Jelonch led Les Bleus, less than seven months after suffering a serious knee injury with head coach Fabien Galthie naming a second-string side to face the outfit ranked 17th in the world.

Centre Andres Vilaseca captained Uruguay, following his brother Santiago in 2015, as they became the first pair of brothers to skipper a country at a World Cup.



[Source: Rugby.com.au]

After improved renditions of both national anthems compared to those in Friday’s opening match, Les Bleus led 3-0 thanks to Melvyn Jaminet’s third-minute penalty.

However, the near 49,000-crowd were stunned into silence almost immediately after as Uruguay winger Nicolas Freitas caught Felipe Etcheverry’s cross-kick to score in Uruguay’s first appearance of this tournament.

The fervent atmosphere was rewarded as Antoine Hastoy crossed from a set-piece move.

Jaminet’s conversion and penalty restored a France lead with the hosts 13-5 up after 15 minutes.

Fly-half Hastoy’s try was unable to set the tone for a convincing Les Bleus victory with French President Emmanuel Macron, seen drinking a beer during the game, watching on alongside Uruguayan counterpart Luis Lacalle Pou.

