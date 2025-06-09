World Rugby ICIR course kicks off in Suva

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Player welfare has taken centre stage in Suva as the World Rugby Immediate Care in Rugby course got underway at PTC in Nasese, Suva yesterday.

The two-day program has brought together 16 participants including six doctors, four nurses and six physiotherapists who all focused on enhancing medical standards and safety in the game.

Notably, the course has attracted a strong gender mix, with seven women and nine men taking part, reflecting rugby’s push for inclusivity in its medical and support systems.

The ICIR training is a critical step in ensuring medical professionals are better equipped to provide immediate care on the field, strengthening player safety across all levels of the sport.

