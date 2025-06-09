"World Cup qualification still within reach": Tu'ifua

The Ikale Tahi may have gone down 32-10 to Fiji in Suva, but head coach Tevita Tuʻifua insists the defeat has not dented their World Cup ambitions.

He believes the team’s fate remains firmly in their own hands as they look ahead to their next Pacific Nations Cup clash.

“It’s in our hands. We had a victory last week. We’re heading in the right direction.”

Despite the setback, Tonga will take confidence from their opening-round win against Samoa and know that consistency in the remaining fixtures will be key to keeping their World Cup hopes alive.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Water Flying Fijians will take on Samoa next Saturday in New Zealand.

