Women’s rugby calls for more financial backing

One of the biggest challenges faced by women’s rugby in Fiji is the financial sustainability of its competitions and national teams.

Fiji Rugby Union Interim Board Member, Jenny Setto says they have some great sponsors who have come on board and without them they wouldn’t be able to have competitions and teams.

However, Setto adds they need more sponsors to develop and support the competitions.

Setto is urging all the stakeholders including the business communities to support and engage with the local rugby unions to provide financial support no matter how big or small the amount.

FRU is grateful with the continued support for Women in Rugby from their partners and sponsors which includes ANZ, Vodafone and CJ Patel.

This year’s provincial competition has been formatted with a focus on bridging the gap.

This will also allow FRU to lift the profile of the women’s game.

The Marama Championship, Ranadi, Skipper Cup and Vodafone Vanua will all kick off on the 24th of this month.