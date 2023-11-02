Women’s rugby back for Sukuna Bowl

Good news for women’s rugby fans as the Vodafone Sukuna Bowl organizing committee has reversed its decision.

The event organizers had earlier said that there would be no women’s rugby competition this year between Police and Army just a year after it started.

However, Sukuna Committee Chair SSP Pauliasi Colamoto says this will no longer be the case.

“Due to popular demand and due to negotiations with our brothers at Delainabua, I think our female ruggers prayers have been answered so we will be including women’s rugby in this year’s competition.”

The Sukuna women’s rugby clash will kick off at 3pm on Thursday, November 30th at the Nasova ground in Nasese, Suva.

With the theme ‘Family Unity For National Unity’, competitions will be held in two divisions, Suva and Nadi.

Meanwhile, today Subrails Group of Companies continued its support for the Sukuna Bowl with another timely sponsorship for the secretariat.

The 2023 main Sukuna Bowl rugby match will be held at Prince Charles Park on December 1st.