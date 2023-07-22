We want to start on a high: Nayacalevu

Waisea Nayacalevu

The two respective captains of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians and Ikale Tahi Tonga believe today’s Punjas Pacific Battle will not be like the rest.

Waisea Nayacalevu and Sonatane Takulua are telling their teams to brace for another typical Pasifika battle.

For Nayacalevu, today’s match means a lot to them.

He says fans only have one chance to watch them at home before the Rugby World Cup.

‘This is our first game for our campaign for PNC and towards the World Cup; we want to start on a high note. Our focus is to take Tonga this week, and we’ll see the rest, so we’ll give our best this week and work on the rest’.

Takulua says last week they beat Australia A, but that’s nothing compared to what they’ll encounter this afternoon.

He says they had the advantage of playing together last weekend.

However, Takulua believes Fiji is a different team altogether.

The two sides clash at 3 p.m. at Churchill Park in Lautoka, and you can watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.