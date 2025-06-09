Wallabies eye Nawaqanitawase return

Mark Nawaqanitawase’s explosive debut NRL season has caught the eye of Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt, who says the door is still open for the 25-year-old winger to return to rugby union.

Since joining the Sydney Roosters after starring for Australia at the Olympics in sevens, Nawaqanitawase has scored 23 tries in 22 games, prompting talk of a potential Kangaroos Ashes call-up and raising questions about his rugby union future.

“I’ve seen him score a couple of very impressive tries…he loves getting in at the corner and quite acrobatically.”

The lure of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia is strong, though Schmidt admits Roosters coach Trent Robinson won’t part easily with the star winger.

“I haven’t spoken to Trent about it, and I’m not sure Trent is looking to let him go at this stage either.”

Regardless of Nawaqanitawase’s next move, Schmidt says the Wallabies are in good shape on the wings.

Schmidt said the Wallabies are well covered on the wings, with players who have stayed committed to rugby union, highlighting Max Jorgensen as outstanding and Corey Toole as impressive.

