Makolei farm road boosts rural access

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Villages of Makolei in Solevu, Bua will now have safer access to their farms following the opening of the Makolei Farm road project.

The project, valued at $96,000, comes under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development’s Rural Outer Island Development programme.

Minister Mosese Bulitavu says the project reflects the Government’s commitment to ensuring rural and maritime communities have equitable access to infrastructure that supports economic growth.

“This road is an investment in our people, particularly our hardworking farmers who contribute significantly to Fiji’s agricultural sector. By improving access to farms and markets, we are creating opportunities for families to increase their incomes, expand production and improve their quality of life.”

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The upgraded road serves 52 households, benefitting a population of 219 people in the Makolei area.