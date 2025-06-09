Guidebook success hinges on business adoption

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The newly launched Guidebook on Employment for Persons with Disabilities will only make a meaningful difference if businesses across Fiji adopt its recommendations and embed them into their workplace practices.

That is the view of a Raiwai tailoring business owner, Mere Roden, who says while the impact may not be immediate, the guidebook has the potential to transform employment opportunities for persons with disabilities if employers commit to using it.

“I think this is a good initiative, it’s a long-time thing, something that was supposed to happen way back, but then I guess changes just don’t happen overnight, work has progressed over the past years, which has progressed to what we’ve witnessed today.”

Roden says the guidebook provides employers with the direction they need, but its success will depend on whether businesses are willing to put its recommendations into practice.

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She adds that creating inclusive workplaces is a shared responsibility between employers and employees.

“I’m thankful and glad that this is happening, that we have a guidebook to guide employers, and now, it’s like the owners are on them to employ people with disabilities, there won’t be any excuses, and it’s not just about getting people with disabilities employed, it’s also from the other end, I guess we’d have to work both ways.”

The guidebook has been developed to provide employers with practical guidance on recruiting, supporting and retaining employees with disabilities.