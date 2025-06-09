Entertainment

Adeyemi distances herself from Children of Blood and Bone film

Entertainment Weekly

July 6, 2026 8:00 am

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Tomi Adeyemi is getting candid about her Hollywood experience.

The 32-year-old author behind the Legacy of Orïsha series, which began with the 2018 hit novel The Children of Blood and Bone, was overjoyed when news first arrived that the story would be adapted into a blockbuster film. But now, Adeyemi is doing her best to separate herself from the film slated to hit theaters on Jan. 15, 2027.

On Saturday, Adeyemi posted a TikTok video captioned, “For everyone’s who’s been asking – i’m answering this question once and for all.”

The video itself began with footage of Adeyemi staring directly into camera with the overlaid text asking, “Why don’t you post about the adaptation of your first film adaptation anymore?”

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As an answer, the video then cut to a screenshot of a message that Adeyemi sent to an unidentified recipient, which read, “There is a reason I will not post anything about the adaptation of my work. That’s all.”

Tomi Adeyemattends the 2024 GEANCO Hollywood Gala at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on December 06, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.

The video then showed a screenshot of an apparent message that she sent to actress Amandla Stenberg, who plays one of the film’s leads, Princess Amari. A message from Stenberg, partially cut off, appeared to show her making amends: “My only hope was to reconnect as human beings,” read one snippet.

Adeyemi’s response, dated Feb. 28, 2025, read, “Do not ever use my name in an interview or video again. Do not text me. Do not call me.” The image suggested that Adeyemi has since blocked the Hunger Games actress.

In another screenshot, Adeyemi wrote to a fan: “Since someone asked, I have not seen the film, and I will not watch it.”

She continued, “It’s been painful holding this back from you all. And I’m sorry if any of you thought I didn’t care. I will always care about US. More than any glitter.”

The video concluded there, but Adeyemi added more context in the comments section after several fans weighed in, expressing their distress and asking for further clarity.

One TikTok user noted, “Saying that you have not watched the movie and do not plan to is all that needs to be said. Unfortunately, very few of your fans know this, so they are going to go to support you. I’m sad for them/us.”

Adeyemi responded by clarifying that she is not discouraging fans from seeing the movie — which is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood based on a script that they penned together — and won’t hold it against those who do.

Amandla Stenberg arrives for the Paramount Pictures 2026 CinemaCon Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gina Prince-Bythewood arrives for the Paramount Pictures 2026 CinemaCon Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I do not mind anyone going to watch the film. I wrote this for us. I fought for us,” she explained. “I’m just laying down my sword and officially separating my name because I can’t keep being hurt and attacked behind the scenes.”

Reps for Adeyemi, Paramount Pictures, and Amandla Stenberg did not immediately respond to Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment.

Notably, the alleged text exchange between Adeyemi and Stenberg came weeks after the actress responded to the negative fan backlash to her casting as Princess Amari, in which fans pointed to the character’s description as having “dark copper skin” and accused the actress of “stealing roles from dark-skinned women.” (Stenberg previously faced similar accusations for her role in The Hate U Give, with fans pointing out that the lead character is darker-skinned on the YA novel’s cover.)

In a now-deleted video, Stenberg responded to the Children of Blood and Bone backlash by arguing that she had the author’s support.

“I had the opportunity to meet Tomi, the novelist, for the first time,” said Stenberg at the time. “She goes, ‘Amandla, I want you to know that when you were a little girl and were cast as Rue in The Hunger Games, and you had these racist remarks thrown at you because people said that Rue’s death wouldn’t be as sad because you’re a Black girl — that inspired me to write this series, so that Black girls like you and Black girls of all shades could have a story written about them.’ We just started crying, and I said to myself, ‘God wants me here!'”

The actress additionally pointed out the fact that in the book, characters with skin tones similar to hers are the “ruling class” who oppress dark-skinned characters for their “magical capabilities.”

She explained, “So, I thought to myself, not only do I fit this character description, but my skin tone actually serves the story in supporting the allegory of colorism and oppression.”

Back in 2018, Adeyemi’s debut novel, Children of Blood and Bone, became an instant smash hit, immediately hitting No. 1 on the New York Times young-adult best-seller list and receiving a reported seven-figure deal for the movie rights. The story has been compared to other popular YA epics, including the Harry Potter and Hunger Games franchises, with one major difference: it is set in a mythical African kingdom and features an all-Black cast of characters.

The story, set in the kingdom of Orïsha, follows Zélie, who is a member of the group known as the maji, citizens who had special powers before the king attempted to rid the world of magic. When she discovers a way to bring those powers back and, in turn, help the former maji, who have been disenfranchised and mistreated, she goes on a quest with her brother to ally with the daughter and son of the tyrannical king to fight back against his brutal rule.

The film is also set to star Stenberg, Thuso Mbedu, Viola Davis, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tosin Cole, Damson Idris, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Idris Elba, and Regina King.

 

 

 

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