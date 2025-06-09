New programme prepares MSMEs for investment

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Reserve Bank of Fiji has partnered with The Forge Pacific Pte Limited to deliver a five-month business readiness programme for 20 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

The initiative will equip participating businesses with practical skills in governance, financial management, compliance, strategic planning, and investment readiness to help them grow and access finance.

This initiative aligns with Fiji’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2022–2030, the MSME Strategic Plan 2025–2030, and the Access to Business Funding Act 2025, which introduces alternative financing mechanisms for small businesses.

As Fiji prepares to introduce its first Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform, the programme will develop a pipeline of businesses better prepared to attract lenders and investors.

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RBF Governor Ariff Ali highlighted the importance of supporting MSMEs through private-sector-led solutions.

Ali says this partnership recognises that MSME development requires both responsive policies and practical support.

The Forge Pacific Co-Founder Watesoni Nata Jr. says that through this programme, they will provide practical coaching, mentoring and business development support that empowers entrepreneurs to build stronger, sustainable businesses.

Nata Jr says beyond access to finance, this initiative is about creating jobs, fostering innovation and contributing to a more resilient and inclusive Fijian economy.