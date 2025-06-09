Korovou businesses demand dairy revitalisation

Businesswoman Maca Lutunauga (left), Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu (right). [Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s dairy industry is still recovering from the brucellosis and tuberculosis outbreak that affected Tailevu Province in 2009.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says infected cattle were culled, resulting in a decrease in stock that has severely impacted the province’s milk output.

He was responding to a question from a smallholder entrepreneur in Korovou during the Fijian Media Association Town Hall Meeting, who called for the revitalisation of the industry.

Businesswoman Maca Lutunauga says government assistance for the dairy sector is critical to boosting the wider local economy.

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“I know they’re not meeting their quota with Fiji Dairy, but we, as small business entrepreneurs in Korovou, depend on these people to come and buy (milk) from us. If you revitalize the dairy industry here in Korovou, the ripple effect will generate money for Korovou town. We could survive on our own.”

Seruiratu highlighted ways in which the sector can make progress.

“But the dairy industry is recovering, and perhaps the Agriculture Ministry needs to liaise with the dairy farmers. There is a new dairy breed, the Brown Swiss, that is already in Nacocolevu, which hopefully is going to help the milk production.”

Local dairy production stands at 6 million liters annually, leaving a 75% supply deficit that requires significant imports to meet national demand.