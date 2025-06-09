France shows grit to book World Cup quarter-final spot

[Photo: REUTERS]

France proved they can win ugly as well as entertain after edging Paraguay 1-0 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

After dazzling fans with attacking football in their opening four matches, Didier Deschamps’ side were forced into a physical battle against a rugged Paraguay outfit but stood firm to progress.

Kylian Mbappe scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, while France kept their composure despite Paraguay’s aggressive approach and a match that produced no yellow cards for their opponents.

Substitute Rayan Cherki praised his side’s resilience.

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“Their main quality is that they know how to go to war, but we reminded everyone that France is not just about playing football.”

France will now face Morocco in the quarter-finals in what is expected to be their toughest test of the tournament.

The only concern for Les Bleus is disciplinary issues, with Bradley Barcola, Manu Kone and Michael Olise all one booking away from missing a potential semi-final.

Olise’s absence would be a significant blow if he were suspended.

Meanwhile, you can watch all the Live actions of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on out FBC Sports platform.