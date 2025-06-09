Haaland double, Brazil out of World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway Purchase Licensing Rights

Erling Haaland scored twice late ​in the second half ‌as Norway stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the World ​Cup round of 16 to reach the ⁠quarter-finals.

Haaland headed in Andreas ​Schjelderup’s cross after 79 minutes ​to break the deadlock before he struck again in the 90th minute, firing ​in a low shot ​from Schjelderup’s pass after the substitute won ‌possession.

The Norwegian star ⁠moved to seven goals at the tournament, level with Lionel Messi and Kylian ​Mbappe.

Neymar scored ​a ⁠penalty deep in added time, but Brazil ​could not prevent a ​last-16 ⁠exit.

Article continues after advertisement

Bruno Guimaraes missed a 13th-minute spot-kick for Brazil after ⁠VAR ​ruled Kristoffer ​Ajer had fouled Matheus Cunha.