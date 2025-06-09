Junior Bula Boys set for OFC U-16 Championship

[Photo: FIJI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION/ FACEBOOK]

The OFC U-16 Championship in Papua New Guinea, where the Junior Bula Boys will compete, carries added significance, with the top three teams earning qualification to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar next year.

Fiji will be aiming to secure its third appearance at the global event, having previously qualified twice.

Head Coach Sunil Kumar, who guided Fiji to qualification in the previous two U-16 campaigns, will once again lead the national side.

The team will be captained by Jone Loga with the assistance of Isoa Baselala and Marist Brothers High School speedster, Kirikiti Biu.

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The team will be supported by Technical Director David Baltase, Team Manager Shelvin Singh, Goalkeeping Coach Sanaila Waqanicakau, and Strength and Conditioning Coach/Physio Noel Augustine.

Coach Kumar says the players have shown outstanding commitment throughout the preparation period.

“The dedication, discipline and work ethic shown by this group have been exceptional. For the past six weeks, the boys have worked tirelessly in camp, embracing every challenge and pushing each other to improve. We know the competition will be tough, but the players are focused, united and ready to give everything for Fiji. Our goal is to make our country proud and compete for a place at the World Cup.”

The Junior Bula Boys will depart for PNG today as they begin their quest for OFC glory and a place at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2027.

Full Squad List:

Ratu NATIRIVI

Junaid NABI

Aaron VEITAMANI

Somit MAHARAJ

Jerry LEVEA

Jone LOGA

Shahil PRASAD

Simione POE

Maikeli RATUOVE

Darshil RAJ

Joshua PRASAD

Navitesh KUMAR

Ryan SWAMI

Isoa BASELALA

Lekima ROKODRAGI

Mohammed WATSON

Ahmad SHAMEEM

Rayyaan MOHAMMED

Zaman SHAH

Kirikiti BIU

Daniel Ganzalas RAICAMA

Setoki VATANITAWAKE