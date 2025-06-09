Job ads drop despite higher employment: RBF

[Photo: FILE]

The Reserve Bank of Fiji says formal employment continued to expand, with Fiji National Provident Fund registrations increasing by 2.2 percent in April.

Nonetheless, it says indicators of increased competition to retain experienced staff amid softer demand for new hires persisted into May.

The RBF says cumulative job advertisements were down 22.4 percent compared with 2025, while wages paid in the formal sector increased by 9.1 percent.

On the labour supply side, it says that residents’ departures rose 8.1 percent in the year to May, while participation in outward labour mobility schemes increased by 18 percent to 1,395 citizens.

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The RBF further states that remittances continued to be strong, rising 30.5 percent to $358.1 million cumulative to April, on a net basis.