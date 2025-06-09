Paraguay's fairytale World Cup run ends against France

[Photo: REUTERS]

Paraguay’s impressive World Cup campaign ended with a narrow 1-0 last-16 defeat to France in Philadelphia, but the South American underdogs left the tournament with plenty of admiration.

Playing at their first World Cup since 2010, Paraguay reached the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams before stunning Germany in a penalty shootout.

Their success was built on a disciplined defence, organised midfield and standout goalkeeper Orlando Gill, with Paraguay happy to absorb pressure and record the tournament’s lowest average possession.

They frustrated another heavyweight against France, limiting clear chances despite the French dominating possession. However, Kylian Mbappe’s VAR-awarded penalty proved the difference, bringing Paraguay’s memorable run to an end.