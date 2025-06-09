Radradra and Hoyt out for six weeks

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra and prop Tim Hoyt are going to be out of action for six weeks.

This was confirmed by head coach Senirusi Seruvakula yesterday after their loss to Wales in the Nations Championship.

Radradra was carted from the field after suffering a leg injury that looked to be serious.

He played for just over 20 minutes before coming off with a protective boot attached to his left leg.

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Fiji’s woes continued when Hoyt suffered a similar fate late in the half as the cart driver returned to the field to transport him to the changing room.

It appeared to be another leg injury for Hoyt, who made his first Test start.

The Flying Fijians will play England at 1:10am on Sunday, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.