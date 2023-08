Virimi Vakatawa

Virimi Vakatawa is set to make his international comeback for France against Manu Samoa in preparation for the Rugby World Cup.

After being banned 11 months ago due to a heart condition, Vakatawa has been deemed fit to play.

The talented center has scored ten tries for France in 32 games, including three at the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019.

The Barbarians will also be facing Manu Samoa on the 18th of this month.