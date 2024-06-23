U20 ready for the big guns

Baby Flying Fijians assistant coach Cohan Politini says they have prepared to the best of their ability to face the top four ranked teams in the world.

Politini says they have been focusing on playing with greater intention, which is something completely new for the players.

“You know for those big games, some of them we have played before and it wouldn’t be anything new but what’s new is that the boys we are taking this year is this is their first world cup and some of them even this is their first game at international level.”

He also says a lot of detailing has been done to prepare their players to face the best teams from around the world.

Fiji is pooled alongside Argentina, England and South Africa in the Under 20 World Championship in South Africa.

They face South Africa first at 4am on Sunday and you can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.