Tuisova doing well in midfield: Fekitoa

Former All Blacks center Malakai Fekitoa believes it will be an interesting battle with Fiji Water Flying Fijians inside center Josua Tuisova.

Fekitoa says Tuisova is a great player and knows what he can do.

Tuisova will line up against Fekitoa after they were named by their respective coaches to wear the number 12 jumper.

The Tongan star says he knows Tuisova very well because they played together in France.

‘You know obviously, he’s a great player he’s done some great things over in Europe. I’ve played with him in Toulon, I know him really well and he’s doing really well and hopefully, we do well tomorrow and we’ll see how it goes.’

Another former All Black, Charles Piutau who’ll be at fullback says the Flying Fijians lineup looks solid.

Piutau adds he’s also looking forward to spending some time with his Bristol Bears teammate Semi Radradra after the game.

You can watch the Flying Fijians and Tonga match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel at 3pm on Saturday.